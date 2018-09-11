James Loudspeaker Integrators to Benefit from Rep Firm Merge in Rockies

James Loudspeaker has confirmed that the company will be represented in the Rockies by CET & Associates, an independent sales representation firm newly expanded by the acquisition of Sage Marketing Solutions. Now operating with a team of 14 based in Denver, CO, CET & Associates will support the James Loudspeaker brand throughout the Rocky Mountain territory that includes Colorado, Eastern Montana, Utah, Idaho (excluding Boise) and Southern Wyoming.

Doug Cuneo, John Savali, Adam Owens, all of CET & Associates

“We have always focused on the synergy between the lines we represent as one of the key factors in becoming the ultimate resource for the channel in our region,” said Doug Cuneo, principal, CET & Associates. “James Loudspeaker offers an architectural audio solution like no other—they become an ally to architects and designers and thus to the integrators as well. They are the perfect solutions provider for us.”

“John Savali has been a wonderful rep for James Loudspeaker and we couldn’t be more excited about the synergy between John and the CET team,” said Keith Parke, national sales director, James Loudspeaker. “We are confident in the high level of AV expertise and vital relationships that this organization will leverage on behalf of James Loudspeaker in the Rockies.”

CET & Associates also represents Barco Residential, Bryston, Nest, Salamander, amongst others.