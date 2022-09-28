Jabra's Connect Line Launches Wireless Earbuds Engineered for Remote Work

Meet the new Jabra (opens in new tab) Connect 5t, the third product in Jabra’s Connect series. The Connect 5t joins the Jabra Connect 4h, a flexible headset, and the Jabra Connect 4s, a portable speakerphone, in a range of products created for those who want to optimize their working from home environment. The Jabra Connect 5t brings the benefits of true wireless earbuds to the series as an all-day remote work companion.

"We all know the pains of having poor audio quality on calls or from being in a noisy environment,” said Calum MacDougall, senior vice president at Jabra. “Our vision for the Jabra Connect line is guided by our desire for people to sound professional no matter where they work. Everyone should have the freedom and ability to work on the go, and the Connect 5t is a perfect addition to empower today’s remote work users.”

In an age where working from home is standard, having the right tools and technology is a top priority. According to Jabra’s Hybrid Ways of Working 2022 Global Report (opens in new tab), 57% of employees are opting for a flexible work model while 28% are fully remote. The Jabra Connect 5t is engineered with this in mind and is tailored for those working from home looking for earbuds for both professional and personal use.

[SCN Product Review: 3 Things to Know about the Jabra Engage 55 Headset] (opens in new tab)

Work from anywhere, anytime

Working remotely should be just as efficient as working from the office. Jabra’s Connect 5t ensures this with its Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and wind noise suppression. The earbuds have a combination of inward-facing and outward-facing microphones, cancelling noise from inside and outside of the ear and enabling hybrid working professionals to focus on calls without distraction. The 6-mic call technology also means high-quality and crisp audio on calls and 6mm speakers power work playlists with rich sound. The earbuds also have SBC, AAC, and Qualcomm aptX codecs to enhance sound even further.

The Connect 5t, based on the recently announced Jabra Elite 5 earbuds, lets you stay connected to two devices at once, like a laptop and a smartphone, with its Bluetooth Multipoint feature. For Android or Windows users, the Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair will connect the earbuds in seconds, allowing effortless switching. With Spotify Tap playback, users’ music is accessible on tap.

Users can get up to seven hours of battery life in the earbuds, with up to a total of 28 hours with the included Qi-certified wireless charging case and pad. The fast charge feature gives users an hour of power in ten minutes—perfect for all-day calls.

The Jabra Connect line consists of the new Connect 5t, alongside the over-the-head Connect 4h which delivers a professional call quality experience from a PC, as well as the Connect 4s which gives you a professional-grade speakerphone in your home for conference calls.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

Key features of the Connect 5t: