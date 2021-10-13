Jabra Launches Evolve2 75 Headset

Jabra announces the release of the latest in its Evolve range of enterprise headsets, the Evolve2 75.

Workers Say They Prefer Hybrid Working Styles

In a recent survey (The Jabra Hybrid Ways of Working 2021 Global Report), Jabra found that 68 percent of employees envision their ideal work week including a hybrid model that includes both at-home and in-offce workdays. The Evolve2 75 supports hybrid work with features entineered to make flexible working simpler and more productive.

According to this hybrid work report, 85 percent of workers said that being confident in their audio, video, and connectivity allows them to excel at work. With that in mind, the Evolve2 75 aims to be the flexibility hero, with comfort, concentration, collaboration, and insight at its core. Jabra has packed the Evolve2 75 with features that push sound quality and comfort even further. Maximizing flexibility and increasing concentration, the Evolve2 75 delivers clear calls and pitch-perfect music in any surrounding.

Jabra has engineered a superior ergonomic fit for the ear cups, reimagining the leatherette dual cushion design to improve ventilation and reduce ear pressure. In turn, this optimizes the curvature and padding of the headband to ensure this headset stays securely in place. Not only does this avoid discomfort, but it dramatically improves the overall active noise cancellation performance for maximized comfort without compromising on sound.

(Image credit: Jabra)

A Jabra Evolve First

The Evolve2 75 is the first of Jabra’s Evolve headsets to include fully adjustable Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), so users can customize how much (or how little) of their surroundings they hear. A HearThrough button allows background sound to be returned to the mix when necessary so users can talk with others around them without having to take the headset off.

With customizable settings like MySound (for the Sound+ mobile app), music optimization for personalized hearing profiles, and Equalizer adjustment (available through the Sound+ app plus Jabra Direct on mobiles and PCs) the Evolve2 75 suits changing needs.

Greater Sound and Flexibility

This new headset’s mute and auto-answer-enabled microphone boom arm is 33 percent shorter than on the previous Evolve 75 design, giving users even greater flexibility and better-sounding audio. The arm is engineered to meet Microsoft’s Open Office requirements when flipped down in Performance mode. It effectively cuts out ambient sound in open-plan offices and loud, busy indoor areas. The headset also has a discreet mode feature, allowing wearers to easily fold away the boom arm for quality calls on-the-go.

The headset’s 8-microphone array works with Jabra’s triple chipset-powered algorithm to distinguish between the user’s voice and the noise around them for audio communication.

(Image credit: Jabra)

The Evolve2 75 headset includes a “busy light” that’s visible from all sides to indicate the user is concentrating on the task at hand and prefers not to be disturbed.

Data-Capturing Capabilities

Optimized for all leading Unified Communications platforms, the Evolve2 75 connects colleagues on whichever platform they prefer. The headset also offers data-capturing capabilities so IT departments can make more informed decisions and troubleshoot any issues before they become a problem.

Jabra Xpress software makes it easy for IT teams to oversee deployment, update firmware and manage settings remotely. Up to 100 feet of robust wireless range and dual connectivity to computers and mobile devices gives the Evolve2 75 extra flexibility. Evolve2 75 boasts extended battery life, charge-and-talk technology, and new fast-charging capabilities.

Holger Reisinger, senior vice president for enterprise solutions at Jabra, said, “Our goal for every addition to the Evolve Series is not to simply create a new headset, but to set a new standard. That’s why we look at all aspects of the product during development to ensure the best audio experience imaginable. With the combination of our ground-breaking new dual-foam technology, an improved headband and a revolutionary new ‘comfort pattern’ design, the Jabra Evolve2 75 provides incredible noise isolation and comfort for an all-around improved audio experience that feels as good as it sounds.”

(Image credit: Jabra)

Key Features and Specifications

26 percent more noise cancellation than Evolve 75 through adjustable Jabra advanced ANC, dedicated chipset, and Jabra’s new dual-foam technology

Premium open office microphones with a 33 percent shorter hide-away microphone boom arm than Evolve 75

Eight-microphone technology

High-quality audio with the boom arm retracted in discreet mode or when fully down in performance mode

Certified for all major UC platforms

Up to 100-foot wireless range

Connect two devices with dual connectivity

Dedicated Teams button (on MS Teams variant)

Integrated 360° busy light

Up to 36 hours music time, 24h talk time (without ANC and busy light). 33 percent more talk time than Evolve75

Powerful music with 40mm speakers and AAC codecs

Device management with Jabra Direct and Xpress

Personalization with Jabra Sound+ and Jabra Direct

Google fast pair (Android only)

The Evolve2 75 will be available starting Oct. 15 at selected retailers at an MSRP of $349.