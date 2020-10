"In my classes, I have my students create their own website. I do this in all of my classes and I don’t teach any classes on web design or graphic design. This assignment is popular with my students and extremely useful for them as they move on in their careers."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Teaching students isn't just an inventive way for them to display course mastery — it also teaches them skills that can help them later in life.