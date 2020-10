"More than half of educators agree that classroom technology benefits their teaching abilities but say insufficient support from IT leaders is keeping professors from getting the most out of the tools they have, according to a recent survey from D2L and Censuswide."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Don't underestimate the importance of training and support from IT staff. At the end of the day, technology can only improve learning in the classroom if faculty and staff know how to use it.