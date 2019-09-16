Isobar Launches ‘XR Playbook’ to Guide the Future of Experience

Isobar has published its Extended Reality (XR) Playbook XR, a guide to help leverage XR to support creative experiences and drive business growth. The report looks at the history of technology and shares Isobar’s view of the XR landscape and the opportunities that the technology has for marketers. It also discusses the role of human-insight and data to deliver XR enabled experiences and an approach to measurement.

“The opportunity for integrating technologies and platforms is much bigger than the sum of their parts," said Dave Meeker, chief innovation officer, Isobar U.S. "However the gap between ambition, potential, and investment is a big challenge for us as marketers and consumers. We believe 2020 will be the year that XR explores into the public consciousness—we urgently need to lead this change.”

“In 2019, we are headed towards an exponential shift from VR and AR, to XR and fully immersive, transformative experiences," added Isobar global CEO Jean Lin. "This is a critical time for bold CEOs and marketers to imagine how they can leverage this unparalleled opportunity as its ecosystem is still being constructed. You need to satisfy your customer in a beautiful way to win in this new economy—XR is key to delivering that.”

The Playbook also includes a guide to XR technologies, hurdles to be overcome, best practice examples in the B2C and the B2C space, and five takeaway strategies marketers need to deliver XR success; it is available to download at https://www.isobar.com/global/en/news/isobar-launches-xr-playbook/