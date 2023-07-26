Introducing the Waves eMotion LV1 Session Editor

Waves Audio's eMotion LV1 Session Editor, allowing engineers to efficiently prepare for their live performances by setting up LV1 mixer sessions offline at anytime and anywhere.

This software serves as an offline Session Editor for the Waves eMotion LV1 live mixer and can be downloaded for free. It provides users with a time-saving solution, by allowing you to complete your most time-intensive preparation tasks offline, before you arrive at the venue.

With the eMotion LV1 Session Editor, you have the ability to configure every aspect of the eMotion LV1 mixer session you’ll be using at your show, regardless of your location or the computer you are using. When you arrive at the venue, simply load the offline session file in your main LV1 software and all session information will be in place, so you’ll just need to connect I/Os and assign servers and controllers.

The LV1 Session Editor has the exact same interface as the main version of the LV1 software mixer, so moving a session between the two is transparent. You can save an LV1 session from the main LV1, edit it offline in the Session Editor, resave it, and reload it in the main mixer. If you already have presets, you can incorporate these into your offline session.

Now, you can configure all of the following ahead of the show, with just a laptop: