Waves Completes AWS Foundational Technical Review for Cloud MX Audio Mixer

Waves has successfully completed the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR) for the Waves Cloud MX Audio Mixer (opens in new tab). Cloud MX is a cloud-based professional audio mixer that delivers high-quality audio, high-precision mix control, and creative processing capabilities with Waves plug-in integration (opens in new tab) in a scalable, broadcast-ready cloud workflow.

The AWS FTR enables AWS Partners to identify and remediate risks in their products or solutions. The FTR is led by an AWS Partner Solutions Architect (PSA) who reviews AWS Partner products and solutions against a specific set of requirements based around security, reliability and operational excellence, as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework. As an AWS Partner, Waves can review projects against FTR requirements, adhering to best practices and ensuring the best possible customer experience.

“We are delighted to have successfully completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review and to be working with AWS to offer superior audio processing to the Media and Entertainment industry,” said Mick Olesh, Waves managing director and executive vice president of sales. “Reaching this milestone ensures that Waves’ Cloud MX Audio Mixer adheres to best practices and delivers operational excellence as broadcasters and media production companies navigate the transition of media workloads to cloud-based solutions.”

Waves Cloud MX Audio Mixer is utilized by customers on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) to ensure that secure, reliable, high-performance and cost-effective compute infrastructure is available throughout an event. Customers can use the mixer on instances in any of the available Amazon EC2 geographical locations to optimize network performance between the cloud, remote operators, and on-premises equipment.

With Waves’ Cloud MX Audio Mixer operating on AWS, broadcast professionals enjoy a superior-sounding cloud-based mixer; scalable processing resources to match the event requirements and budget; secure cloud access, which enables production staff to work from anywhere while protecting broadcast media and data; reduced operational costs through streamlined staff scheduling and consolidated workflows; and reduced capital expenditures using scalable cloud resources in place of on-premise and OB hardware investments.