Introducing DTEN Bar with DTEN Mate—Everything You Need to Know

Meet DTEN's answer to small hybrid meetings. The new DTEN Bar and DTEN Mate, designed specifically for smaller spaces, is a complete videoconferencing solution for use with any display.
DTEN's Small Room Solution consists of the new DTEN Bar, an all-in-one videoconferencing solution paired with DTEN Mate, the tabletop meeting controller. It delivers AI-powered audiovisuals, simplicity of deployment, use, and management, and flexibility to meet the needs of various room configurations with a center camera that can be mounted horizontally or vertically.
Catering to rooms up to 15x15 feet (4.5x4.5 meters) and accommodating up to seven participants, the DTEN Small Room Solution transforms small meeting spaces into efficient collaborative environments. This solution is BYOD capable, certified for Zoom Rooms today with certification for Microsoft Teams expected in early 2024.
“Crafted for Zoom Rooms, BYOD, and eventually Microsoft Teams Rooms, the DTEN Small Room Solution elevates hybrid video meeting experiences with high-performing AI enhanced audio, video, and presentation-ready features," explained Wei Liu, founder and CEO of DTEN. "It's a comprehensive solution for the diverse needs of modern collaborative environments.”
Key features to know:
- Versatility in Mounting: The DTEN Bar can mount horizontally, above or below a single display, or vertically between two displays.
- AI Technology: The DTEN Bar relies on proprietary algorithms to analyze body contours and movement patterns to differentiate humans from other objects and backgrounds which is essential for people counting, movement tracking, and security. DTEN Audio AI ensures noise suppression and acoustic echo cancellation for noise-free communications.
- Enhanced Camera System and High-Quality Audio: The DTEN Bar features an AI-powered 4K camera system that can be flipped 360 degrees, a powerful 12-microphone array, front-facing 15W stereo speakers (30W output), built-in video meeting software, and dual-display support.
- Seamless Content Sharing: Made for professional presentations and easy content sharing, the DTEN Small Room Solution includes the DTEN BYOD cable. Fully tested to work with the DTEN Bar, this 6-foot (1.8m) USB Type-C cable enables full-function, two-way BYOD with 65W charging capability at the tabletop for hassle free use.
- Intuitive control: Accessible at the tabletop through the DTEN Mate, meeting room controls provide a seamless and user-friendly experience for all participants.
- Extensibility and Future Proofing: The DTEN Small Room Solution, featuring the new DTEN Bar and DTEN Mate Room Controller is quick to set up with easy extensibility for growing businesses. It will support the DTEN Vue series of smart AI cameras for enhanced viewer immersion and video coverage for medium and larger conference rooms, expected in early 2024.