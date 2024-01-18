Introducing DTEN Bar with DTEN Mate—Everything You Need to Know

Meet DTEN's answer to small hybrid meetings. The new DTEN Bar and DTEN Mate, designed specifically for smaller spaces, is a complete videoconferencing solution for use with any display.

DTEN's Small Room Solution consists of the new DTEN Bar, an all-in-one videoconferencing solution paired with DTEN Mate, the tabletop meeting controller. It delivers AI-powered audiovisuals, simplicity of deployment, use, and management, and flexibility to meet the needs of various room configurations with a center camera that can be mounted horizontally or vertically.

Catering to rooms up to 15x15 feet (4.5x4.5 meters) and accommodating up to seven participants, the DTEN Small Room Solution transforms small meeting spaces into efficient collaborative environments. This solution is BYOD capable, certified for Zoom Rooms today with certification for Microsoft Teams expected in early 2024.

“Crafted for Zoom Rooms, BYOD, and eventually Microsoft Teams Rooms, the DTEN Small Room Solution elevates hybrid video meeting experiences with high-performing AI enhanced audio, video, and presentation-ready features," explained Wei Liu, founder and CEO of DTEN. "It's a comprehensive solution for the diverse needs of modern collaborative environments.”

