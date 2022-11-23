intoPIX Releases New HFR Capabilities... and That's a Great Thing

intoPIX (opens in new tab) released new HFR capabilities in its large range of available JPEG XS capable encoders and decoders, called TicoXS.

The new capabilities allow to use a lightweight TicoXS IP-core for high-speed encoding (and decoding). Depending on the selected IP-core, 4K can go up to 480fps, HD up to 1920fps—both in monochrome or in 422 color sampling and with a single encoder. The IP-cores are also not limited to usual broadcast formats for the encoding: They can be used for any other aspect ratios, including 9:16 for example.

“This intoPIX release is of interest to those who want to create new Slow-Mo or workflows using high-speed cameras and sensors," said François-Pierre Clouet, product application specialist at intoPIX. "The bandwidth efficiency of JPEG XS used in conjunction with SMPTE 2110-22 IP protocol makes it easy to build smarter systems."

JPEG XS for Slow-Mo: An Easier Path

With slow-motion workflows and replay systems, often the high-speed stream is separated into multiple streams which are sent in parallel (as phases). For example, an HDTV 180fps stream is sent as 3 x 3G-SDI (HDTV 60fps) streams to the replay server. At the system level and using JPEG XS compression, it is easy to improve the high-speed workflow by simply sending a compressed video essence that has the same bandwidth as an uncompressed stream of 60fps but that is capturing 600fps with just a compression ratio of 10:1. It not only simplifies the IP bandwidth, it also simplifies the synchronization between these phases, timestamps, the storage and the replay server architecture.

The intoPIX JPEG XS capable IP-cores enable to preserve a lossless image quality with low complexity, low power, and zero latency. They are available for both Xilinx AMD and Intel FPGA.