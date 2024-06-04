Interview with Hall Technologies' CEO, Ken Eagle, and co-founders Ali and Gail Haghjoo

AV Technology's content director, Cindy Davis, recently visited Hall Technologies' Dallas headquarters. There, she interviewed CEO Ken Eagle and co-founders Ali and Gail Haghjoo about the company's 40 years in business and the markets it serves, such as healthcare, corporate, and education.

Ali Haghjoo reflected on the early days when in 1990 he engineered products for the financial industry. "I came up with the first multi-user interface, and that was our foray into the AV market, that product. We started to make little switchers, matrix switchers, video splitters, and pretty soon we found ourselves in this market called Pro AV market."

Hall Technologies' foray into the healthcare market began with engineering switchers and extenders to work over several hundred feet. Today, healthcare is one of Hall's largest markets followed by corporate and education.

The Haghjoos and Eagle discussed the organizational changes that began in 2018 with funding from Gun Lake Investments, a rebranding, and a move to Dallas.

[Meet Hall Technologies' CEO]

When asked about Hall Technologies philosophy, Eagle responded, "That's simple. A lot of people may have seen the brand for a long time, maybe moved away from the brand, or maybe they're new and coming back to it. The thing to know about Hall Technologies is we're built on custom solutions and reliability. So, if you're looking for a standout brand that's unique, that maybe fits what you do in a sea of a lot of "me too" products, Hall is the place you want to go. You'll find reliability, you'll find customization, and you'll find a product that will fit your need, differentiate you from the other solutions that are out there, and make you more valuable to your customer."

Check out the video for the full interview.