Interview with Hall Technologies' CEO, Ken Eagle, and co-founders Ali and Gail Haghjoo

By
( )
published

Check out our exclusive, in-depth interview about Hall Technologies' 40-year history, its direction since rebranding in 2020, and its future.

Interview with Hall Technologies' CEO, Ken Eagle, and co-founders Ali and Gail Haghjoo
(Image credit: Hall Technologies)

AV Technology's content director, Cindy Davis, recently visited Hall Technologies' Dallas headquarters. There, she interviewed CEO Ken Eagle and co-founders Ali and Gail Haghjoo about the company's 40 years in business and the markets it serves, such as healthcare, corporate, and education.

Ali Haghjoo reflected on the early days when in 1990 he engineered products for the financial industry. "I came up with the first multi-user interface, and that was our foray into the AV market, that product. We started to make little switchers, matrix switchers, video splitters, and pretty soon we found ourselves in this market called Pro AV market."

Hall Technologies' foray into the healthcare market began with engineering switchers and extenders to work over several hundred feet. Today, healthcare is one of Hall's largest markets followed by corporate and education.

The Haghjoos and Eagle discussed the organizational changes that began in 2018 with funding from Gun Lake Investments, a rebranding, and a move to Dallas.

[Meet Hall Technologies' CEO]

When asked about Hall Technologies philosophy, Eagle responded, "That's simple. A lot of people may have seen the brand for a long time, maybe moved away from the brand, or maybe they're new and coming back to it. The thing to know about Hall Technologies is we're built on custom solutions and reliability. So, if you're looking for a standout brand that's unique, that maybe fits what you do in a sea of a lot of "me too" products, Hall is the place you want to go. You'll find reliability, you'll find customization, and you'll find a product that will fit your need, differentiate you from the other solutions that are out there, and make you more valuable to your customer."

Check out the video for the full interview.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn