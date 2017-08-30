Intertouch Media Partners with Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins enlisted the services of Intermedia Touch to provide a 4x4 video wall in the Marlins Press Conference room at Marlins Park.



The Miami Marlins organization knew that by adding a contemporary video wall, they would be enabling highly rich content as a backdrop for press conferences in addition to providing a new high-definition presentation platform. They called Intermedia Touch to conceptualize their vision.

ntermedia Touch installed a four-display by four-display video wall with 46 inch Samsung displays. These displays have a 5.5-millimeter ultra-narrow bezel display for a seamless and clean look. The new video wall provides an energy efficient and vibrant video display solution for the Miami Marlin’s Press Conference Room.