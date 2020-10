"When Instructure was a fledgling at the turn of this decade, it proudly branded itself as a rebel with a cause—to become the anti-Blackboard by building a better learning management system."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Remember back in the day when Instructure felt like an underdog in the LMS world? My, how things change. Now, Canvas has outdone Blackboard — it's now the norm. This interview gives insight into where the company hopes to go from here.