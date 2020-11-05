Institutional Innovation: Keeping Faculty Involved (The EvoLLLution)

"Institutions are known for being traditional and staying inside the box when it comes to innovation. But that model is beginning to change as higher education heads into a new normal."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Innovation is crucial for institutions as we navigate the uncertainty of the pandemic, but don't overlook the importance of keeping faculty and staff informed and involved in the process. When everyone is on the same page, your solutions will be better and more widely implemented and accepted.