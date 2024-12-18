Insta360 Connect Unveils New Dual-4K Camera AI Videobar

Insta360 has officially launched Insta360 Connect, the dual-4K camera AI videobar designed to enhance hybrid meetings. The videobar was originally unveiled at InfoComm 2024, where it received "Best of Show 2024" from AV Technology.

The all-in-one video bar features dual-4K cameras, a 14-mic array, and advanced tracking functionality. Designed for small to medium-sized meeting rooms, Connect seamlessly blends hardware and AI algorithms to provide an immersive and realistic experience for both in-room and remote participants. The simple plug-and-play design works seamlessly with laptops and all major meeting platforms for smooth, efficient BYOD meetings.

The setup consists of a wide-angle, dual 4K camera with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and a telephoto gimbal camera. The two work seamlessly together to capture 4K group views and individual close-ups. With a wider angle, 48MP telephoto lens, and integrated gimbal, participants across the room are seen as much as those at the front.

Connect's imaging is enhanced by AI Resolution+, an advanced machine-learning algorithm that delivers true-to-life clarity. AI Resolution+ transforms image quality and detail, showing whoever is speaking in double resolution for enhanced communication.

Connect's 14 omnidirectional microphones pick up voices from every corner of the room with precision. At the same time, the 3A algorithm eliminates unwanted noise and echoes, picking up voices from a much greater distance than other video bars (up to 33 feet away) with balanced volume, supreme clarity, and natural, immersive sound. No matter how close or far participants are sitting from Connect, they'll be heard loud and clear.

Powered by proprietary AI algorithms, 8K Gallery Mode ensures every participant gets an individual window in 8K resolution, with a maximum of eight windows at a time. Even if a person accidentally moves out of frame in Gallery Mode, Connect will locate them within three seconds and display them on screen.

Connect was designed for businesses and professionals demanding uncompromised video quality and clear communication, and for anyone who has struggled through a remote meeting with poor audio and visuals, thinking things would have been much smoother face-to-face.