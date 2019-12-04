INOGENI Launches 4K UHD and HDBaseT to USB 3.0 Converters

The What: INOGENI, a provider of multi-input videoconferencing connectivity products, has announced the release of the 4KXUSB3 HDMI to USB 3.0 and Magni HDBaseT to USB 3.0 converters.

The What Else: The 4KXUSB3, 4K HDMI to USB 3.0 converter, improves INOGENI’s USB 3.0 dongle series with the addition of this new enhanced capture tool. It features a HDMI loop output, analog audio I/O, and a VISCA port for PTZ cameras. Requiring no drivers, it enables users to capture uncompressed video with audio from HDMI equipment for recording, editing, videoconferencing, and streaming applications including soft codecs such as Zoom, WebEx, Skype, and others. The 4KXUSB3 supports resolutions up to UHD 4K (3840/4096x2160) at 30 fps and 1080p at 60 fps. The internal Digital Fluid technology maximizes frame rate and reduces latency with any PC.

The new MAGNI HDBaseT to USB 3.0 connects an HDBaseT camera up to 100m with a Cat-5e/Cat-6 cable and captures uncompressed video with audio for recording, editing, videoconferencing, and streaming applications. The MAGNI supports PoE+ power source equipment. The HDMI loop output gives users the ability to see the camera content without going to a computer. MAGNI may be used for connecting HDBaseT cameras to a videoconferencing system.

“Both the Magni and 4KXUSB3 converters are highly useful tools for anyone managing a videoconferencing network or just needs to convert HDBaseT or 4K HDMI to USB 3.0,” said Carl Giroux, vice president of business development for INOGENI. “Integrators and their clients have been asking for these products and we’re happy to deliver products that will make their jobs easier.”

The Bottom Line: Both the Magni and 4KXUSB30 converters are available to ship now. These products can be seen at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 7-10 at the LVCC South Hall booth 35824 with the Québec Ministry of Economy and Innovation exhibit.