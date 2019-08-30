Innovation, Entrepreneurship and the 21st-Century Public Research University (The EvoLLLution)

"Discovery, archiving and dissemination of knowledge serve as the basis for the generic model for public research universities. These institutions, of course, owe their structure to the Morrill Act (1862), the subsequent Hatch Act of 1887, and the Smith-Lever Act of 1914, all of which emphasize the transfer of knowledge to society."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Innovation is the mandate, but how are faculty members expected to embrace a tech-friendly mindset if the institutional ethos hasn't evolved? Structural support for innovation, e.g., incentives and collaborative relationships with corporate sectors, are just two ways to modernize from the inside out.