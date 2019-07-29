Informal learning spaces grow more formal (University Business)

"Students today demand more from the random campus nooks and crannies where they go to work alone or in groups. While students might put all kinds of technology on their wish lists for these spaces, there is one feature that’s essential: outlets, lots and lots of outlets."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sure, these spaces may support informal learning, but many of them are decked out with cutting edge tech to facilitate innovation and collaboration. Read how schools are designing spaces that are inherently flexible to fit shifting student needs.