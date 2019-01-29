InFocus Launches New LED and Laser Projector Lines

The What: InFocus will debut two new projector lines—the LED IN1100 Series and the laser INL3100 Series. Both series feature the company's Quantum Color Engine, DLP technology, and Brilliant Color implementation.

InFocus IN1188HD LED Projector

The What Else: The IN1100 Series ultra-portable projectors include the IN1156 and IN1188HD models that are built for mobility: At only 4.4 pounds, the models are suited to business travelers and those taking their presentations on the road. IN1100 Series projectors feature a 3,000-lumen display and a 150,000:1 contrast ratio.

For meeting and conference spaces, INL3100 Series models INL3148HD and INL3149WU provide bright, long-lasting images at 5,000 lumens with a versatile ratio and 1.6x zoom plus manual vertical lens shift.

InFocus INL3148HD Laser Projector

The Bottom Line: The IN1100 Series and INL3100 Series feature a solid-state mercury-free design with virtually no color decay for remarkable images and a 30,000-hour light source. The IN1100 Series and INL3100 Series will be available in Q2 2019. A selection of the new projectors will be on display at ISE 2019.