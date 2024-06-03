InfoComm 2024 Impulses: PTZOptics Talks The Hive and Camera Tracking

InfoComm 2024 heads back to the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14. As we have in the past, SCN turned to several InfoComm 2024 exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

In today's addition to the InfoComm 2024 Impulses series, meet Paul Richards, CRO of PTZOptics and HuddleCamHD.

SCN: What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2024?

Paul Richards: At InfoComm 2024, a significant trend expected to capture attention is the advancement and integration of AI in video technology, especially in automated camera tracking systems like SimplTrack3 and multicamera video production solutions. Additionally, there's growing interest in browser-based video management systems such as the PTZOptics Hive, which offers centralized management for over 400 camera models.

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

PR: At this year's InfoComm, our primary focus is showcasing how to control multiple cameras from anywhere with The Hive. We're excited to demonstrate how our new platform enhances remote production by offering seamless camera integration, advanced auto-tracking, and real-time collaboration designed for any environment. We will also demonstrate the advanced dual-camera auto-tracking capabilities of the SimplTrack3, highlighting how effortlessly it can track subjects in motion.

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

PR: Events like InfoComm inspire innovation and creativity within PTZOptics by providing a platform to see how industry peers solve similar challenges and receive direct feedback from users and integrators. This interaction fuels the continuous improvement and development of products like SimplTrack3 and The Hive, aiming to better meet the market's needs.

SCN: What makes your new Hive camera control system unique?

PR: The Hive by PTZOptics revolutionizes remote camera control with its browser-based platform, enabling users to manage and operate cameras from anywhere in the world. Its broad compatibility and advanced features, such as auto tracking and real-time collaboration, enhance production quality, setting a new standard in remote camera control. Step into the future of video production with The Hive, where camera control, switching, and recording are all integrated into a single, intuitive platform.