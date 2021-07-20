InfoComm 2021 to Feature D=SIGN Conference

InfoComm 2021 will host D=SIGN, the digital signage conference, as two half-day programs Oct. 26–27, 2021, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Produced in partnership with the Digital Signage Federation (DSF), the conference will explore the solutions, innovations, and big ideas around digital signage.

[The Digital Signage Best Practices Guide]

Digital signage is poised for strong revenue growth, with a forecast of $32 billion in 2021, increasing to $44.7 billion in 2026, according to AVIXA’s new 2021 Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis (IOTA). The signage market had strength going into the pandemic, as display prices encouraged proliferation. This remained as pent-up demand, which will propel the solution area as the economy recovers.

“AVIXA and the Digital Signage Federation began collaborating in 2020 to produce rich education content around digital signage which kicked off with the virtual D=SIGN conference last December,” said Brian Gorg, executive director of Digital Signage Federation. “We’re thrilled to host an in-person program this year for people to learn, network, and share ideas during the exciting week of InfoComm 2021”.

[Read about InfoComm 2021's Health & Safety Plan]

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, industry writer and consultant Dave Haynes will host the Sixteen:Nine Mixer from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Valencia pre-function area at the Orange County Convention Center.

"The digital signage industry thrives on networking, and for more than a decade, I've organized a big cocktail party around a major trade show that gets people together to meet, chat, share ideas, and start down the path of building business ties,” said Haynes. “InfoComm will likely mark the first time many industry folks have seen each other in 20 months or more—unless you count video meetings. I'm excited to make the Sixteen:Nine Mixer part of the InfoComm week experience, specifically tied to D=SIGN.”

The InfoComm 2021 trade show, open Oct. 27–29, will feature a Digital Signage Pavilion where attendees can discover the latest digital signage solutions, including content creation software, direct view LED displays, touchscreens and interactive displays, and much more.

To learn more about D=SIGN and InfoComm 2021, visit infocommshow.org.

InfoComm is giving our readers a free Exhibit Hall pass to the show! Use VIP Code "FUTURE" to redeem your free pass. Click here to register.



For the latest show updates, visit our InfoComm 2021 hub.