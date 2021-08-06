InfoComm 2021 Announces Pro AV Design and Integration Education Program

AVIXA has put together a rich education program focused on pro AV design and integration that will be part of InfoComm 2021, which takes place Oct. 23–29, 2021, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. The program will explore key factors influencing design and integration, from the pandemic to inclusivity.

“AV experiences start with insightful designs, and InfoComm 2021 is offering a variety of perspectives to enhance your design and integration toolbox,” said Annette Sandler, director of live content U.S./Canada, AVIXA. “A theme that’s woven throughout this program is the importance of designing for all. These sessions will challenge the way you approach design to create a better AV experience for everyone.”

Redesigning the Virtual Healthcare Workspace During a Pandemic

The session “Redesigning the Virtual Healthcare Workspace During a Pandemic” will explore how Mass General Brigham healthcare system’s collaborative media department and its teleconferencing, streaming, hosting, and remote work tools became critical overnight. Bo Toof, senior video producer and streaming specialist at Partners HealthCare, will share success stories, including a high-visibility livestreamed Harvard Medical Grands Rounds presentation and interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAD).

Getting Real About Inclusive Design

In the session “Getting Real About Inclusive Design,” Bren Walker, partner and principal of integrated systems at Kirkegaard, will discuss the key principles of inclusive design, the relationship between diversity and inclusive design, how inclusive design relates to universal design and accessibility, and the ROI of inclusive design. The session will look at how Microsoft and the University of Cambridge’s Inclusive Design Toolkits have been used in real-world situations, as well as a case study of inclusive design principles on AV systems design projects for performing arts and education projects.

How Strategy Defines Workplace Content Design and Implementation

Emily Conrad, co-founder and president of Tessellate Studio, and Rachel Casanova, senior managing director of Cushman & Wakefield, will present the session “How Strategy Defines Workplace Content Design and Implementation.” Conrad and Casanova are collaborators defining a holistic workplace experience with a goal to create office spaces people want to go to every day. In this session, they will offer an overview of the process that shapes their experiential projects and detailed techniques and technologies they employ.

InfoComm is giving our readers a free Exhibit Hall pass to the show! Use VIP Code “FUTURE” to redeem your free pass. Click here to register.

For the latest show updates, visit our InfoComm 2021 hub.