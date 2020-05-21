INFiLED Introduces MV LED Series for Fixed Outdoor Applications

The What: INFiLED, a global manufacturer of LED displays, announces the new MV series suitable for a wide range of fixed outdoor advertising applications. The product features a light-control sensor for day and night automatic brightness adjustment as well as a remote display monitoring system. The MV Series will be available in multiple sizes, and has a brightness of 5,000 nits, with a 10.4-pixel pitch. More pixel pitch options are forthcoming.

The What Else: The MV Series will be available in multiple sizes 1000x1000mm, 1000x500mm, 500x1000mm, and 500x500mm. The high-performance large format LED solution is customized for outdoor installations. It features slim and lightweight aluminum profile system frame, which offers the best balance between weight and durability. The MV is built to withstand harsh environmental factors such as direct UV rays, varying temperatures, constant vibrations, and severe weather conditions, while maintaining vivid image quality with high brightness, high refresh rate and high contrast.

The Bottom Line: The MV series lobal Display Monitoring System (DMS) allows remote live monitoring of the screen´s key working conditions and functionality from anywhere around the globe. Light-control sensor is available for day and night automatic brightness adjustment, making it an ideal choice for DOOH applications. The MV series is available May, 2020.