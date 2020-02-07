Inclusive Teaching and Course Design (EDUCAUSE Review)

"As an instructional designer, I've thought a lot about the value of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the context of teaching and learning. But where to start? Determining how best to incorporate DEI into course design and teaching was overwhelming. I began by reading articles and attending workshops, but I still felt that while I was gaining perspective on students' needs, I didn't know how to focus my energy to effect change. That is when I decided to create a list of considerations to help faculty and instructional designers create courses and learning environments where students feel welcome and connected."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It stands to reason that if students feel safe and welcome in a learning environment, their potential for completing the course with a good outcome increases. Read how inclusive teaching practices can be built into course design strategies.