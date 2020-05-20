In virtual graduations, colleges get creative to honor graduates (EdScoop)

"Although graduating seniors won’t participate in the traditional pomp and circumstance of an in-person graduation, colleges have redesigned their commencement ceremonies to gives students a memorable and personalized experience virtually."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It's hard to replicate the experience on an in-person graduation event. But in this moment of widespread campus closures due to COVID-19, institutions tapped into creative uses for technology to honor their graduates this year, coming up with methods that ranged from Minecraft-based ceremonies to using robot surrogates that walked across the stage.