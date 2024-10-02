Impressive Lobby Befitting a Top AV Integration Firm

Over the last 30-plus years, CCS Presentation Systems has become one of the largest AV integration groups in the U.S., growing from two employees to over 350 with offices in 17 states. Recently, CCS designed and built a new, innovative technology-focused national headquarters that showcases the organization’s advanced AV design capabilities/services. They needed a wow factor for their lobby

As a leader in the commercial audio-visual industry, CCS prides itself on operating as a trusted resource for stellar AV products and cutting-edge audio-video integration.

(Image credit: Kyle Zirkus Photo)

CCS experienced rapid growth and in 2022 designed and built a new national headquarters in Mesa, AZ. They wanted something stunning for their main lobby that would reflect their AV expertise and passion for technology. CCS enlisted its proud manufacturing partner, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America to design the lobby’s main feature, a breathtaking 90-degree wraparound dvLED wall. With a detailed vision in mind, Sharp got to work, collaborating with CCS and design agency, OpenEye Global, to bring the lobby to life using two LED walls and stunning imagery.

[CCS Presentation Systems Turns 30]

Tasked with creating a compelling, wrap-around display wall that would serve as the focal point of the CCS lobby, OpenEye, and Sharp brainstormed how to best captivate visitors and provide the best possible visual experience as soon as individuals walked through the doors. It was imperative that the technology operated perfectly and had aesthetics to match. The team knew a traditional corporate lobby design wouldn’t work. It was critical that the outcome represent CCS’ audio and visual capabilities while also boasting longevity and reliability.

(Image credit: Kyle Zirkus Photo)

The dvLED Wall

The team used two direct-view LED walls featuring the NEC LED-FE-015i2 1.5mm pixel pitch modules to make an extraordinary 90-degree, wrap-around corner unit, which answered CCS’ requirement for a captivating lobby scene. “We were really aiming for a ‘wow’ factor,” said CCS’ chief marketing officer, Julie Solomon. “The standard corporate lobby just wasn’t for us. In our line of business, visuals are key. It was incredible to work with Sharp and OpenEye Global to make this happen.”

Capitalizing on immersive technology OpenEye Global’s senior creative producer, Douglas Dowson, shared that NEC’s dvLED displays, “renders content beautifully.” Dowson was pleased with how OpenEye Global’s content appeared seamlessly and clearly across the technology.

avtechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

“From epic nature scenes to a forced perspective brand highlight, this 90-degree design completely invigorated the space,” said Dowson.

“As soon as people walk into the building, it’s the first thing they see, and the first thing they compliment,” noted Solomon. “It’s just so incredibly striking.”

The CCS and OpenEye Global teams also noted that they experienced smooth planning, configuration and collaboration during the process with Sharp team members and products. Through the celebration of an artistic-industrial vibe and gleaming technology, the three teams found success and created the ultimate, dynamic lobby scene.

With its stunning front entrance, CCS employees, customers, and visitors are captivated the moment they step foot in the building. From beautiful nature scenes to AV product highlight reels, the massive, wrap-around LED screen is seen by all, providing a positive view for office goers, from the first one in, to the last one out.

The new CCS headquarters’ environment offers the perfect setting for hosting events and seminars with highly collaborative and modern features, including a two-story lobby opening out to a multi-functional indoor/outdoor café event space and training center. Large glass movable walls and an oversized garage door led to an outdoor amenity patio that can quickly transform the area into an event space large enough for more than 250 guests. The installation of the Sharp dvLED video wall accentuates the company’s passion for technology that delivers impressive results.