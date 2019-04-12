Implementing Key Process Elements for a BI Strategic System: Lone Star College–Tomball (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Business intelligence (BI) uses methods and technologies that collect, store, report, and analyze business data to help organizations make better business decisions. Like universities, community colleges face many challenges when making such decisions, and applying BI may help."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

How to foster greater communication momentum between faculty and administration? How to identify needs as they change? How to better collect, analyze, and use information while keeping the focus on appreciative inquiry? These are just a few questions the Lone Star College System has set out to address with a bold new application of business intelligence (BI). This EDUCAUSE report shares how BI can increase efficiencies and transparency in the community college decision-making processes.