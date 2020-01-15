Illinois Elementary School Installs Curved LG OLED Displays

Located in Cicero, IL, Sherlock School is an elementary school focused on using state-of-the-art technology and design to bring added functionality and efficiency to enhance the learning environment. For the newly built facility, Cicero District 99 sought to create an environment that would motivate and stimulate the district’s students by introducing them to technology in ways they might not have encountered before.

With the opportunity to build a new school, Cicero District 99 wanted to implement technology solutions throughout the facility to create flexible learning environments for the students. This included unique, eye-catching video displays that would be installed in various locations of the school, such as the main entrance and fourth floor interactive space. In addition, Cicero District 99 wanted to implement creative display designs utilizing curved screens to stimulate students upon their arrival each day.

Snap Install was selected as the integrator for the project and their team hit the ground running. The company selected commercial OLED displays from LG Business Solutions to create a unique, state-of-the-art installation that provides immersive experiences and showcases content in ways that are welcoming to students, teachers, parents, and guests.

Upon selecting the display provider, Snap Install next sought a mounting solution that would ease installation and fully support the unique LG OLED commercial displays. Having a longstanding partnership with LG and the ability to create custom solutions for the brand’s displays, Peerless-AV was the natural choice for the project.

Peerless-AV was able to quickly design, test, manufacture, and install video wall mounting solutions that support LG’s Open Frame OLED displays in less than three weeks.

(Image credit: LG Commercial Displays)

“Working with Peerless-AV and Snap Install, we were able to design a customized approach for the school,” said Adam Salinas, enterprise account manager, LG Business Solutions USA.

The main lobby features a unique digital display experience with 34 curved LG Open Frame OLED displays (model 55EF5E-L)—24 units on the ceiling and 10 units in two columns on the wall, supported by Peerless-AV’s dedicated mounting solutions. The fourth floor includes two video walls, each composed of eight 55-inch LG Narrow Bezel displays (model 55VH7E-A) and eight Peerless-AV SmartMount Supreme Full Service Video Wall Mounts with Quick Release (DS-VW775-QR).

Through Snap Install’s partnership with Peerless-AV and LG, they were able to meet the school’s aggressive deadline and welcome students to a brand-new school. The digital displays have successfully invigorated students for the new school year and have aided in encouraging advanced ways of learning, according to Cao Mac, Cicero School District 99’s chief information officer.

“Technology changes drastically, but if we don't expose our kids to these types of environments, they'll never be able to succeed in the future,” Mac said. “Having the people who understood our vision, who understood our goal and our mission of what we're trying to accomplish, and having them truly buy into what we're trying to accomplish really set the tone for the whole entire process.”