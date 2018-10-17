IHSE Introduces KVM Switching Solution for HDMI 481 Series

The What: Addressing market demand for increased security conditions when connecting multiple computers to a single workstation area, IHSE now offers a compact two-port KVM switching solution for extended-distance connections between computer sources and user stations. The new 2x1 system makes it possible to leverage multiple computers or servers at one desk by utilizing a single keyboard, mouse, and display.

The What Else: Thanks to the company's Draco vario 481 series extenders for HDMI, signals can be shared across long distances over a single fiber or Cat-X connection with perfect video quality and zero mouse latency, according to IHSE.

The two-port 481 systems include two transmitter units (TX) and one receiver (RX) to support HDMI video and USB HID for keyboard and mouse. The TX units include HDMI and USB HID for connection to computer sources, while the RX unit includes two input data connection links and ports for a display, keyboard, and mouse. In addition, the RX unit includes an extra HDMI port and USB port to capture computer signals located at the user station. Offered as a compact distributed system solution, these separate extender units from IHSE provide a desirable alternative to fixed-box solutions that require all the CPU cables to connect directly to the box at the workstation location.

The Bottom Line: IHSE says the new two-port package offers convenience, enhanced security, and performance superior to that afforded by fixed-box solutions.