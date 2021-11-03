ICYMI: 4 Takeaways from EDUCAUSE 2021 (EdTech Magazine)

"Over the past year and a half, higher education institutions across the nation have found ways to do more with less.

At this year’s annual EDUCAUSE conference, institutional leaders gathered to share stories on resilience, transformation and the solutions they are forming to address ongoing challenges. Below are some highlights from the conference."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Whether or not you made it to EDUCAUSE this year, this post-show moment provides an opportunity to connect with the big ideas from the conference. One key point: the importance of a cloud-first strategy in higher ed, which can offer "consistency for every student and for the faculty member," says University of Notre Dame's Kevin Strite.