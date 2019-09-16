I Am Not a Robot (Faculty Focus)

"When students enroll in online classes, they are often wary and a bit intimidated by the experience. There are a multitude of concerns such as assignment quality/rigor, technology and the course management system, course design, the expected workload, and their personal time management. One of the greatest concerns, and one which affects all the others, is professor presence on the course..."—Source: Faculty Focus

WHY THIS MATTERS:

From texts to Instagram chats, instant digital communication is what students expect. How can instructors and higher ed stakeholders harness the power of the screen to meet learning outcomes? Don't miss this thoughtful and timely article in Faculty Focus.