HP Launches New Display and Accessories Accelerator

HP has launched its first Display and Accessories (D&A) Accelerator in the U.S. as an extension of its current HP Partner First program, designed to arm HP’s channel partners with the tools and solutions needed to meet individual company business needs while allowing exploration for new avenues of future growth.

“HP is always keeping a close eye on trends and opportunities that will drive profitable growth for our channel partners,” said Gary Simms, head of AMS Channel Programs and Enablement, HP. “We’re excited to offer this new accelerator as we double down on displays & accessories in the U.S. while partners take advantage of incredible opportunities fueled by current market conditions.”

Recognizing the rapidly growing D&A landscape, as well as HP’s valued partners within the space, the accelerator will double benefits and incentives for U.S.-based Platinum and Gold PC Partners on multiple commercial displays and accessories SKUs including:

Commercial Desktop Accessories

Commercial Displays

Commercial Notebook Accessories

Detachable Accessories

Workstation Accessories

Workstation Displays

The enhancement comes as HP continues to expand its portfolios of Personal Systems and Print offerings and now arms HP’s Gold and Platinum PC channel partners with the products, services, and support necessary to address customer needs.

These types of enhancements reinforce HP’s commitment to partners while furthering its commitment to accelerate channel growth with relentless execution and innovation.