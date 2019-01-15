HP Launches Retail Solutions for Small Businesses at NRF 2019

The What: Ahead of NRF 2019: Retail’s Big Show, HP has announced new solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and medium-sized retailers and hospitality operators.

The new HP Engage One Prime expands HP’s portfolio of point-of-sale systems with an all-in-one solution optimized for SMB retail and hospitality businesses. In addition, HP announced a strategic collaboration with PayPal to provide small businesses with a complete solution of hardware, point-of-sale software and payment processing to deliver the complete, end-to-end solution that smaller retailers need.

The What Else: With more than 600,000 SMB retailers in the US alone, small retailers want affordable, highly reliable and easy to manage systems with the same elegant design of those used by their larger enterprise counterparts. Additionally, counterspace is at a premium so they need point-of-sale systems that are compact and include essential peripherals that leave their counters clutter free.

HP Engage One Prime is a sleek, affordable all-in-one point of sale solution designed to meet the needs of smaller businesses. HP Engage One Prime is ready to run quickly, integrates seamlessly with popular software and payment services, and has the reliability and security that retail businesses need.

Since most SMB retailers and hospitality operators do not have an IT person on staff, HP recognizes these smaller businesses need complete systems that are ready to use out of the box.

HP announced a strategic collaboration with PayPal to release a complete solution of hardware, point-of-sale software and payment processing that provides SMB retailers and hospitality operators out-of-the-box simplicity while maintaining the flexibility to change and update their solution as their business grows over time. The complete solution includes:

HP Engage One Prime: The new sales terminal with one-year warranty, extend protection with Care Packs up to three years

HP Retail Peripherals2: Includes new receipt printer, barcode scanner, I/O hub, fingerprint reader, iButton, Cash Drawer, and other accessories to complement and extend the functionality of the HP Retail System

PayPal payment device that accepts chip, tap and swipe payments

HP Warranty, with additional support and service provided by PayPal and partners

Through this collaboration, retail and hospitality customers will benefit from a complete solution from two highly trusted brands, hardware that is purpose-built for point-of-sale, as well payment acceptance devices, transaction security, and affordability, reliability and performance benefits. In addition, PayPal offers small businesses access to financing through its suite of small business lending products to help businesses manage their cashflow and invest in areas that can drive revenue.

The Bottom Line: HP Engage One Prime is expected to be available in February 2019 direct from HP and the company’s global network of authorized point-of sale partners. Retail ISVs including talech, RetailDDS Asia and Wynd plan to support the solution. To experience the new retail systems in-person at NRF 2019 in HP’s booth #3055.