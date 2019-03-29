How will blockchain transform higher ed? Start with credentials (eCampus News)

"At Central New Mexico Community College (CNM), empowering students is an important goal, says Tobe Phelps, senior director of online college. Giving students a permanent, secure digital record of their accomplishments that they can take with them when they graduate aligns perfectly with this objective."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, blockchain is certainly hyped, but it is hard to deny its potential benefit for credentialing. The decentralized shared ledger technology gives students access to their own degrees and credentials, removing the need to interface with institutions. Blockchain stands to save time and streamline administrative processes dramatically.