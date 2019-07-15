How Well Do Soft-skill Badges Work for Job Seekers? New Study Aims to Find Out. (EdSurge)

"To install and repair HVAC systems, workers need specific technical abilities, such as reading blueprints and manipulating tools. These are readily taught in technical and vocational programs at community colleges."—Source: EdSurge

While teaching and certifying technical skills is fairly straightforward, employers are also looking for soft skills, like empathy and critical thinking, when hiring. This study looks at microcredentials as a potential pathway for learning and displaying these proficiencies.