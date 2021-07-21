How virtual communities can amplify traditional learning (eCampus News)

"Our country learned a lot in 2020, when the pandemic brought sudden, fundamental changes to the way we live, work, and go to school. Teachers learned new lessons as we taught classes, and one of the most enduring lessons for us was that traditional video conferencing programs are a poor substitute for the in-person experience."

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Community is an important aspect of learning, even when that learning happens remotely. The pandemic has forced many institutions to tap into technology to build relationships that fully support students while also foregrounding flexibility, but these solutions are also proving helpful for students who have returned to the classroom.