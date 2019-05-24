How User-Centered Design Improves the Student Experience (Campus Technology)

"At the University of Washington, the central student portal, MyUW, is an integral part of the student experience. It's the primary conduit for much of the information students regularly use to navigate the UW — from tuition balances, to course registration details, to e-mail, to course websites. On the first day of autumn quarter 2018, for instance, MyUW saw over 206,000 sessions from nearly 40,000 students, and the total number of student sessions for Autumn 2018 topped 1.84 million. While all members of the UW community use MyUW, students account for more than half of its users."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Active listening, letting organic insights fuel new questions, student-centered processes, logging data in more effective ways—these are a few tenets of user-centered design as applied to the student experience. UX stakeholders will rejoice.