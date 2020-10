"Students around the world deserve world-class innovation versus software and services that merely help institutes compete against one another. To realize that ambition, educational institutions can take a page out of business plans found in the private sector."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This article shares the perspective of Michael L. Mathews, the chief information officer at Oral Roberts University. He outlines ORU's approach to innovation and how the school has measured its success.