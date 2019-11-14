How to Use Micro Learning in Your Course (LearnDash)

"If you’re like most online educators, you probably tend to think of course creating in terms of subject matter rather than delivery method. You start with the idea of the course you want to teach, write a lesson plan, and begin organizing your material around that structure. This comes naturally to many of us, in no small part because it mimics the way we were taught subject matter in school and college."—Source: LearnDash

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of micro learning can make a big impact. Read how rethinking content can help keep learners engaged.