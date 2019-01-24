How to minimize IoT risks on education networks (EdScoop)

"The risk of attacks on education networks increases as they become more reliant on open environments and the use of mobile and “internet of things” technology. By knowing the top threats to their networks and then applying the right tools and strategies, educational institutions at all levels will be better positioned to protect the sensitive data of students, faculty and other employees."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While the connectedness of IoT devices offers exciting possibilities in higher ed, these benefits come with increased network security risks. EdScoop talks about how to mitigate risks and keep institutional data secure as the internet of things comes to campus.