How to Make the AI Revolution a Reality in Higher Education (eCampus News)

"Knowing the value of AI and adopting AI are two very different things—and for most universities, the challenge of bridging that gap remains."

WHY THIS MATTERS: 

As the global higher education community struggles with the irreversible changes brought on by the pandemic, leading to falling revenue and declining enrollments, artificial intelligence offers a possible remedy. However, higher ed stakeholders are often reluctant to adopt technologies until they have been sufficiently proven elsewhere. This article covers the risk-reward balance for AI in higher ed.