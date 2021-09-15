How to Know if Your Campus Is Ready for Wi-Fi 6 (EdTech Magazine)

"Wi-Fi performance and reliability has never been more important. Although some organizations began adopting Wi-Fi 6 in 2019, it’s not yet ubiquitous in higher education. That’s likely to change rapidly over the coming year, however. Here's how to assess your institution’s readiness."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With Wi-Fi 6 gaining steam, the time is now to make sure your campus infrastructure is prepared. Assessing your schools level of readiness requires thinking through some basic logistics including access points and network design.