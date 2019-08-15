Topics

How to Ensure IT Upgrades Achieve Long-Term Success (EdTech Magazine)

"Implementing ambitious tech upgrades and enhancements creates both excitement and challenges for higher education IT departments. Once installation of the upgrade is complete, one of the biggest challenges begins: ensuring upgrades are infused into the curricula and the campus culture."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A successful IT upgrade isn't just about implementation. It's important to communicate the scope of the project with transparency. Additionally, campus stakeholders need to be involved throughout the process to insure a smooth rollout that best serves institutional needs. 