How to Create Access to Professional Development for Your Adjunct Faculty (The EvoLLLution)

"Over the past several decades, institutions of higher learning have become increasingly more reliant upon part-time or adjunct faculty to do their teaching. The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) has this number at 40% today, which is a significant increase from 24% in 1975. The National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) has it at 47% across all institution types, while 67% of teachers are adjunct at community colleges."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Professional development is an important part of teaching, but for adjunct and part-time faculty, flexibility is necessary to work those opportunities into their schedules. In the same ways online learning can extend options for students, it can open up doors for faculty to build their skillsets.