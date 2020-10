"As nondegree credentials become more common across higher education, a standard system to measure and ensure their quality will be critical, explains a new report from the Rutgers University's School of Management and Labor Relations."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of structure can go a long way. For nondegree credentials, some standardization will make their value to employers evident from the get-go, helping students show off their skills and level up their careers.