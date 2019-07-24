How to Be a Better Online Teacher

"Whether you’ve taught online a lot or a little, chances are you didn’t enjoy it as much as teaching in person. Maybe you didn’t experience that fizz after a particularly invigorating face-to-face class. Indeed, according to a 2017 Educause survey, only 9 percent of academics prefer to teach “in a completely online environment.” That means a whopping 91 percent of us don’t. And I suspect that a good majority of that 91 percent would prefer to teach anywhere but online."—Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The transition to teaching online isn't always easy — in fact, for some, it can be a struggle. This article collects advice and best practices to help streamline the process.