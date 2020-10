"As colleges ask faculty to prepare for a possible online, hybrid or altered in-person fall semester—or all three simultaneously—many instructors are wondering how to best measure student learning. "—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

During a pandemic, when content delivery modes have shifted and students have been displaced from campus, faculty also need to adjust how they assess learning. EdSurge shares some solid approaches, from reimagining final exams to embracing "ungrading".