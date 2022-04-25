How the University of Michigan Upgraded to Next-Generation Wi-Fi Access Points (EdTech Magazine)

"The University of Michigan is just wrapping up a major connectivity upgrade, including the implementation of new Wi-Fi access points across academic, administrative and residence hall buildings."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Connectivity has gotten a major upgrade at the University of Michigan, with thousands of new Wi-Fi access points on campus. "People are getting download speeds of upward of 300 to 400 megabits per second, which allows us reduce the number of wired ports that we have across the campus and reduce the number of switches in all of our closets," notes CIO Ravi Pendse, adding that "almost 80,000 wired ports" had been "removed or reduced."