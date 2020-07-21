How the pivot to virtual learning will redefine higher ed’s future (University Business)

"Four thought leaders joined for a panel discussion as part of the virtual Presence Summit, a July 15 event focused on enhancing communications in a video presence era. The session, 'Re-imagined Campus & Workplace Learning,' covered where higher ed is, where it was and where it will be in terms of unified communications and technology for learning."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What will the speedy shift to virtual learning this spring mean for higher ed in the long term? This panel examines where things stand now, and where they could go in the future.