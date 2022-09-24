How the Konftel New Lecture Boost Mode Simplifies Teaching and Presenting

Konftel’s (opens in new tab) flagship conferencing speakerphone has been boosted by a new ‘lecture mode’ wireless headset feature, which creates more user freedom especially for teaching and training.

The Konftel 800 is now capable of linking to an approved wireless headset—to provide a teacher or presenter with total freedom of movement and position within a room.

“Wherever they are located, perhaps facing a whiteboard, they can still have perfect microphone pick-up and be heard clearly by all remote participants,” says Konftel product manager, Torbjörn Karlsson.

“We are delighted to announce the Konftel 800 now has this valuable new feature via a free software upgrade. Lecture mode ensures total freedom of movement and an optimum audio experience for everyone.”

Total freedom

(Image credit: Konftel)

To take advantage of the new function an approved wireless headset needs to be connected to the speakerphone. The first release will only support the Jabra Engage 65. Support for other headsets will come with future firmware releases.

While the presenter is speaking, the Konftel 800 will automatically mute all its microphones and only keep the headset microphone open.

Karlsson explained that when the person stops talking, the speakerphone microphones are unmuted and all participants in the room can be heard. But through the headset, the remote participants can always be heard.

He added: “Lecture mode gives the presenter complete freedom to roam around a room and break free from any traditional communication barriers. Wherever they are located, even with their back to the room, they can still be heard clearly.”

The Konftel 800 is an award-winning device which forms the audio centerpiece of several Konftel video kits. It boasts multi-connectivity, beamforming microphones and daisy-chain connection for audio expansion. It is linked to a wireless headset via a DECT base station, with lecture mode operating via all IP, USB, or Bluetooth call connections.

Further new addition

Konftel has developed a special ceiling mount kit for the Konftel 800, providing an appealing alternative to traditional desktop placement. The innovation addresses growing demand for smarter and more flexible room configurations, where up to three devices can be connected from above.

“You can move furniture and rearrange the room every day without any technology hassle," Karlsson pointed out. "It’s perfect for larger spaces and multipurpose rooms, where daisy-chain capabilities make sure every inch of the room is covered by audio.

“With the speakerphones mounted to the ceiling you’re clearing the table from devices and cables, for a neat and tidy room appearance. It also elevates the video meeting experience. The user can forget about where the microphone is placed and focus on the interaction with remote participants on the screen. The audio pick-up and distribution work its magic without anyone noticing. It all comes naturally."